Special MJ Grammy Moment in 3-D

The Recording Academy is planning a very special, three-dimensional tribute to the King of Pop at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Past Grammy winners Smokey Robinson, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Celine Dion, and Carrie Underwood will join their voices with that of the late Michael Jackson in a performance to honor his legacy. Jackson had planned to play his 3-D mini-movie “Earth Song” during his “This Is It” tour, but since the tour never happened, the film will now make its debut during the Grammy tribute. Those watching the Grammys from home will be able to enjoy the performance in 3-D.

The special 3-D glasses can be picked up — for free — from Target stores starting this Sunday, January 24th through Grammy night on January 31st.

The tribute will mark the very first 3-D broadcast for a major awards ceremony. The trailblazing Grammy awards were also the first awards show to broadcast in high definition in 2003. Watch the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, January 31st at 8:00 p.m. on CBS TV.

Source: Metro News

