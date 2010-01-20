Amazing Video from Haiti

As we all watch the inspiring and historic recovery effort in Haiti, it’s unbelievable seeing people being pulled out of crushed building and homes after a seven day wait. It just amazes me.

Today we saw a 5-year old boy, pulled alive from a collapsed home eight days after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti.

The kindness of soliders and volunteers are being shown everyday as they try to help our extended friends in Haiti. If you haven’t donated to the effort, please do something.

Click here to see how you can help!

Saw this video today (from YouTube) showing the people of Haiti appreciating the US. Check the video!

