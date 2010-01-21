Cash Money CEO's Get Into Gas/Oil Business

(AllHipHop News) Entrepreneurs and Cash Money CEOs Bryan “Baby” and Ronald “Slim” Williams are moving their skills to a new venture in Bronald Oil & Gas, an independent company centered on identifying and using gas and oil reserves.

Bronald Oil & Gas are using several locations to develop oil and gas outlets, such as Osage County, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and unidentified Central America sites.

The Williams brothers have issued a mission statement which lists four key initiatives which they believe will be instrumental in developing oil and gas energy production in the 21st century:

Implementing proven and new cost-effective technologies to profitably recover oil and gas and extend the product life of existing reserves

Forming strategic alliances with other operators to leverage their respective experience and strengths on development

Forming partnerships with service, equipment and technology companies. By partnering with such companies, some of our fields may be designated as “testing ground” for new and developing technologies.

Building a strong investor and financial partner base by assembling and offering low to moderate risk (relative to the industry) recompletion and developmental drilling opportunities, as well as more risky exploration and development opportunities.

Bronald is seeking to work with government and private investors in these efforts while adhering to regulations that will benefit the environment.

“Bronald is committed to working cooperatively with governments and private enterprise to recover energy from known oil and gas reserves throughout North and Central America in an environmentally friendly manner,” the company states on its new website. “Bronald intends to utilize both historically successful technologies and means, as well as new innovations and technology, to recover energy resources in both and economic and environmentally efficient manner. Bronald is committed to preserving the environment, promoting worker safety and maximizing the potential output of various oil and gas assets.”

Those interested in joining Bronald Oil as investors can contact the company via the website http://bronaldoil.com/about.php

