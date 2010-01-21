Kanye Banned from Haiti Telethon

It looks like the actions of Kanye West in the past and his constant issue with checking his ego at the door hasn’t paid off for the rapper even now.

In an attempt to bring as many supporters as possible to aid in the relief of Haiti, there have been countless telethons being conducted to raise awareness and donations for the country after the devastation that it’s suffered.

Actor George Clooney is doing his part with his own telethon, but reports are saying that he won’t allow West to participate in the fundraiser which will be broadcasted tomorrow. Sources have added that they are going out of their way to ensure that West doesn’t make an unwanted appearance, courtesy gawker.com.

“After what he said on the Katrina telethon and the way he behaved at the MTV Video Music Awards, everyone agrees it’s just best that he does not participate,” said a producer.

Where some blame it on his passion, others look at it as a little kid trying to just get everyone’s attention while embarrassing others in the process.

“Kanye has to make everything about himself. He will do anything to steal the spotlight, and, well, this night it’s just not about him.”

There have been no statements released by West.

Damn, first President Obama calls him a ‘jackass’ and now he’s not allowed to help raise funds for Haiti…smh…the past always finds a way to catch up.

Source: HipHopWired and gawker.com