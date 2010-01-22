Movie Review: Extraordinary Measures

Reviewed by Kate Ward

Extraordinary Measures is hardly an extraordinary movie. In fact, it’s hard to believe that this schmaltzy film found its home on the big screen rather than the Hallmark Channel. But I dare you not to feel something at its conclusion. Just consider the material: Fed up with doctors prescribing a death sentence for his two children — who suffer from the rare and fatal Pompe disease — a proactive businessman (Brendan Fraser) teams up with a temperamental scientist (Harrison Ford) to develop a life-saving drug. The duo hit plenty of roadblocks along the way (lack of funding, power struggles, etc.), and spend much of the film in conference rooms discussing enzymes — unfortunately, not the most moviegoer-friendly fare. The leading men deserve far better than the ho-hum material they’re given (try not to cringe as Ford delivers the oddly placed line, ”I’m gonna go take a crap”). But Fraser works so hard playing a devoted dad, it’s damn hard not to root for him. B

Also On Hot 96.3: