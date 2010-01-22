How to Seduce Another Woman's Man from Ehow.com!

Step 1 Ask yourself if you are prepared to come in second all the time. It’s a well known fact that men who cheat rarely leave their girlfriend, fiancée or wife for the other woman. If you’re OK playing second fiddle and listening to an endless stream of empty promises and rich excuses, then go ahead and seduce another woman’s man.

Step 2 Determine if you are capable of playing a dual role. Men who cheat typically don’t just do it once. If he’s willing to cheat on his girlfriend or wife with you, you can pretty much count on the fact that he will cheat on you with some other hottie once the blush has worn off on your relationship. So, are you ready to play the role of both The Other Woman and The Jilted Lover?

Step 3 Practice safe sex. Make sure that if you plan to seduce another woman’s man, you use a condom during intercourse and a dental dam during oral sex to prevent the transmission of HIV, gonorrhea, herpes, syphilis or any other sexually transmitted diseases. Men who cheat frequently spread STDs from one woman to another. Some of them don’t know they are doing it. Most of them don’t care that they are doing it.

Step 4 Examine your motives. Is your self esteem so low that you need to steal another woman’s man to prove to yourself that you are desirable? Are you a sex addict? Is there some reason you feel compelled to enter into relationships that are inherently non-viable in order to avoid making a commitment? If so, a few sessions with a good therapist could help you put things straight. Of course, you should probably see a female therapist.