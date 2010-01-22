Read More Elite Accounting

Elite Accounting & Tax, LLC

Elite Accounting & Tax, LLC is local firm that has brought accounting professionals together with over 20 years of combined accounting and tax experience. We specialize in providing both accounting and tax services to small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. We are a professional firm dedicated to providing our clients with personalized services and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs. Our mission is to provide quality accounting and tax services to individuals and business. We strive to provide cost effective services while providing excellent customer service

Tax Return Preparation

Today’s tax laws are so complicated that filing a relatively simple return can be confusing. It is just too easy to overlook deductions and credits to which you are entitled. Even if you use a computer software program there’s no substitute for the assistance of an experienced tax professional.

We stay abreast of the myriad of complex tax law changes in order to advise our clients and help our clients with top grade service.

We take the headache out of preparing your tax returns. At Elite Accounting & Tax, LLC, we make preparing your tax returns an easy and straightforward process. Our tax preparers are trained to work with a variety of income tax situations. We provide a wide spectrum of tax preparation services. If you are a wage earner, independent contractor, owner operator, seasonal employee, investor, or retiree, we can handle all of your tax preparation needs. We can also prepare returns for your sole proprietorship, corporation, partnership, LLC or any other business entity.

We prepare a variety of returns:

1040 US Individual Income Tax Return 1040X Amended US Individual Income Tax Return 1065 US Return of Partnership Income 1120 US Corporation Income Tax Return 1120S US Income Tax Return for an S Corporation State State Income Tax Returns

Electronic Filing & Tax Refund Solutions

The fastest way to file your tax return is with our electronic filing service. With this service, you don’t have to worry about your return getting lost in the mail or misplaced at an IRS Service Center. Use electronic filing to speed up getting your refund. Have your refund electronically transferred to your bank account through an electronic refund check or automatically credited to a debit card.

Refund Anticipation Loan

A fast way to get money, in some cases as little as one day, is with a Refund Anticipation Loan (RAL). If you are anticipating a refund, a RAL allows you to take out a loan secured by your anticipated refund. Upon approval, you receive your money in a check or on a debit card, no bank account is needed. Your RAL is paid back with your refund. All fees are factored into the loan amount, so that there is no out-of-pocket payment required.

