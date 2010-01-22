New York's Egypt vs Indianapolis' Jay Rio for AFC Title Game bet

Rio On The Radio

It’s official! This Sunday when the New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts here for the AFC Championship, there will be one more thing at stake. New York’s WBLS Midday personality Egypt makes a bet with Hot963’s afternoon host Jay Rio.

The bet: It’s all about Green/Blue Pride

Colts win: Egypt will rock a Colts Blue wig, body painted Blue like Avatar, Colts Horseshoes on her face with video and picture humilaition.

Jets win: Rio “gets Green”, Green hair, Green Jets jersey, green eyelashes, a green tu-tu and tights with picture and video humilation….

(I dont think spandex will stretch that far)

Let’s Go Big Blue to the MIA!

AFC Championship game at 3pm, for info about the Hot963 Championship Viewing Party click here!

Here is the phone call made between Egypt and Rio from The Rio On the Radio show on Friday.