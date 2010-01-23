T-Pain Announces Dance Contest for World Tour

Courtesy of AllHipHop.com

In preparation for his new album Revolver, Grammy winner T-Pain is seeking 3 undiscovered dancers for an upcoming world tour.

The contest, named “Blood, Sweat, and Dance,” officially launched on Thursday (January 21) at www.dancejam.com. Through the site, contestants can upload their best dance video to be reviewed by T-Pain himself.

Each hopeful must dance for 1 minute to Omarion’s “I Get It In,” and for an additional 30 seconds showcase another talent outside of dancing.

“I wanted to find some fresh dancers for my upcoming tour, but not through the usual channels,” T-Pain told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “This time I wanted to do an open call for anyone and everyone to submit videos and Dancejam.com was the obvious choice to partner up with,” said T-Pain.”

The contest runs until February 16, with the singer selecting one male and two female dance winners on February 22.

In addition to the T-Pain contest, Dancejam.com has verified a partnership/merger with the LA-based content distribution, production, and marketing company Skee.TV, (www.skeetv.com) and media publisher Grind Networks.

Through the deal, Skee.TV duties will be site management, day to day operations, content, and creative direction of dancejam.com.

“We are excited to bring the DanceJam community another opportunity to launch a professional dance career and live the dream,” stated DJ Skee.

Grind Networks founder Greg Morrow echoed Skee’s words, and expects dancejam.com to grow its Hip-Hop presence that began through the site’s earlier affiliation with MC Hammer.

“We have found a great partner in DJ Skee and his team at Skee.tv to take DanceJam.com to the next level” said Morrow.

Dancers can upload their videos and fans can vote at http://dancejam.com/contests/tpain.

