Quincy Jones and Lionel Ritchie Recruits for "We Are the World" Remake

The crisis in Haiti has become a catalyst for Quincy Jones and Lionel Ritchie, who are marking the 25anniversary of their Michael Jackson-assisted star-studded benefit single, “We Are the World,” with a remake of the classic song.

The folks at The Hollywood Reporter reveal that history will repeat itself, as the pair will extend an invitation for artists to re-record the tune the day after the Grammys on Feb. 1 at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles.

The original version of “We Are the World,” produced by Jones, was recorded in 1985 after the American Music Awards and featured a who’s who of singers such as Jackson, Ritchie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Billy Joel. Proceeds from the song went to famine relief in Africa.

Those invited to take part in the remake include Usher, Natalie Cole and John Legend, with a lot more artists to follow in the coming days.

“We Are the World” was originally scheduled to be performed during a 25th anniversary celebration on Jan. 28, but those plans were scrapped after Haiti’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake. As a result, the effort will turn into a fundraiser. The celebration has now been rescheduled for Feb. 1 with a single and music video highlighting the session is set to debut soon after.

Money from the song will go to relief efforts in Haiti. Although plans are still sketchy, there is talk of Jackson being apart of the remake in some fashion.

