Wayne Picks the NFC Championship: Minnesota Vikings?!

Lil Wayne may be from New Orleans, but that doesn’t mean he rooting for the Saints to take it all during this year’s NFL Playoffs.

He’s actually rooting for another team. The Minnesota Vikings?

In a recent interview, the New Orleans-bred rapper explained that over the weekend, when the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in his hometown for the NFC Championship game, he’ll be pulling for the Vikings. Why? Because his favorite player is their quarterback, Brett Favre.

“I’m rooting for Brett because I’m a diehard, I believe the Vikings will win because of the running attack,” Wayne explained. “The Saints give up about 150 rushing yards a game, and the Vikings have arguably the best running back in the game [Adrian Peterson]. … I believe the Vikings defense will frustrate Brees.”

The Saints-Vikings game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday evening (January 24). The winner of that game earns a spot in this year’s Super Bowl, who will take on the winner of Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts/ New York Jets game.

