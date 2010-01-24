Big Bite Taste Test: Frozen Burritos

Source: Yahoo! Food
We tasted dozens of frozen burritos from the grocery store freezer aisle to pick these winners.
BEST BEEF: El Monterey’s Shredded Steak & Cheese Chimichanga Supreme
The star here is a slightly spicy filling of seasoned, slow-cooked beef, but tasters also cheered the supporting cast of an extra-cheesy blend of cheddar, mozzarella and monterey jack. The lightly-baked-then-fried tortilla (aka chimichanga) lent an addictive flaky crust. (at grocery stores)
BEST CHICKEN: Cedarlane Fajita Chicken Burrito
Stuffed with big chunks of white-breast meat, bright organic red bell pepper and oodles of other organic ingredients, Cedarlane’s Fajita Chicken Burrito made one judge suspect: “I swear this is from my favorite local Mexican joint.” (at grocery stores)
BEST BREAKFAST: José Olé Egg, Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Burrito
This “Egg McMuffin in a burrito” had tasters lapping up its fluffy scrambled eggs piggybacked on spicy sausage and salsa. More than a few claimed this burrito could actually convert them into morning people! (at grocery stores)
BEST VEGETABLE: Trader Joe’s Mildly Spiced Vegetable Burrito
Far too often with burritos,”meatless” means “tasteless.” But our panel could clearly see and taste the all-organic produce stuffed inside the soft shell: corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes and broccoli, spiced with garlic, sea salt, fresh jalapeños and other green chiles. (at Trader Joe’s stores)
BEST BEAN: Phil’s Fresh Foods Basic Bean & Cheese Burrito
Phil’s feel-good wrap includes fresh, organic ingredients from local Colorado farms like creamy pinto beans smothered in monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Our panel dug the secret spice: roasted green chiles, which have a milder heat than raw ones. (at natural grocery stores)
By Dorothy Kraswoska | Photography by Ngoc Minh Ngo