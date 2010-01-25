Lil Wayne Engineer Says "Carter IV" Still On Deck, "He Already Has About 20 Records For It Done"

“I had fun doing Rebirth; it was something different for me and Wayne. I haven’t done rock before, so it was fun getting to use different plug-ins and just overall doing new things. Wayne is playing guitar on almost every song. Producers Infamous, Drew [Correa] and Cool & Dre came through big time for us on Rebirth. Drew and Infamous would make tracks on the spot in the studio with Wayne. Cool & Dre just kept dropping off new heat every week. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League also helped out a lot…Wayne said I’ma get Em on [‘Drop The Rock.’] When Em sent the verse back we was goin crazy cause he killed it. I think it’s one of the best tracks on Rebirth…Of course after Rebirth the Carter 4 is up next, he already has about 20 records for it done already

