Swizz Beatz Signs On To Produce T.I., DMX & Young Jeezy Albums

Sohh.com talks to Swizz Beats about production he is working on and he say’s: “[Jeezy] just needs that thing to come out the gate like he never left,” Swizz said in an interview. “That’s my job. I’m sure he’s got some amazing joints. The songs I heard, they’re Jeezy joints…It’s still love [with DMX]. At the end of the day, it’s about scheduling, timing — if it was just about going in the studio, we would have 50 albums done. But it’s not about that; it’s about a lot of personal things. I’m on this side of the world, he’s on that side of the world…[T.I.] that’s the homie. I don’t have nothing for him yet. His mind and his thought pattern before he went [to jail] is gonna be different from when he gets out. That man has been in the penitentiary at a time that was the height of his career — he might come out and not wanna use curses no more. He might come out and use more curses. I don’t know. I can’t create the sound for Tip that’s based on ‘Swing Ya Rag’ and ‘Bring Em Out’ and all these things we’ve done unless it’s his plan. He’s gotta come out, [I] sit down with him, chill how we chill. I gotta do a couple of records with him. I can’t be the first thing coming out.”

