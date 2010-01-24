Rihanna's New Beau accused of "constant verbal abuse and threats"?

I guess the drama isn’t going to end any time soon with Ms. Rihanna, especially now that she has a new beau in her life. Mr. Fine himself, Los Angeles Dodgers player Matt Kemp. Now he’s on the defense over allegations that he wasn’t such a nice guy in a previous relationship.

Almost a year after the popstar Rihanna was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown, Star magazine has discovered a restraining order filed against Kemp in 2008 by his former live-in girlfriend who claimed he was “violent” and accused him of “constant verbal abuse and threats.”

According to court documents she wrote while seeking a restraining order, “I feel very afraid for my safety,” He has repeatedly made me scared and gets in my face, asserting some power/authority … I am fearful of his erratic behavior.”

The restraining order was issued on June 25, 2008, but it was lifted less than two months later.

Matt Kemp has not commented himself on these reports, but we’ll keep you updated.

I sure hope Rihanna’s paying attention to the warning signs, (if any). I’d hate to see her face messed up again over some foolisness.

