Diddy Frisks Fans

Diddy accidentally tossed a $20,000 diamond-studding ring into a crowd while making it rain at a recent taping of BET’s 106 and Park, reports the New York Post.

Diddy and his group Dirty Money caused a frenzy when they began to throw fake money along with real $1 bills into an audience of teenagers at the taping. After the performance and Diddy’s realization that his ring was gone, an announcement about the missing jewelry and it’s value caused an even more feverish frenzy as the crowd dropped to their knees to find the treasure.

Security was called in to search each audience member thoroughly before they were allowed to leave. A metal-detecting wand was used in the search however, the ring has yet to be found.

(Source:XXL.com – Brooklyne Gipson)

