Omarion on America's Best Dance Crew

With all the recent drama surrounding Shane Sparks from the MTV hit, “America’s Best Dance Crew”, now MTV has stepped it up? The show is set to premier this Thursday Jan. 28th and word is they have a new judge.

According to ballerstatus.com, Omarion has joined the judges’ table, alongside J.C. Chasez (former of *NSYNC) and rapper Lil Mama (“Voice of the Young People”) to find this season’s best dance crew.

“I’m so excited to be a judge on MTV’s ‘America’s Best Dance Crew’,” says Omarion. “Dancing and performing is what I do and being a judge on this show will allow me to give creative feedback to the newest and hottest dancers on the rise.”

Check it out this Thursday at 10p on MTV.

