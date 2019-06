That’s right becuase today is the day. The NY Jets are in town and that means that someone is going to pay up on a bet jack! (Hopefully not J Rio .) See how the Super Fan Michael Hopson prepares for a big game.

Who will it be, the Colts or the Jets headed to the Super Game in Feb? You already know who I’m rolling with; how bout you?

GO COLTS!!!!

Video courtesy of Indy Star

