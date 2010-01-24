Why CBS Wants the Jets to Lose

Some would choose their favorite teams for the Super bowl out of loyalty, or skill or even statistics.

CBS is going on what they believe will fetch the highest ratings for the Super Bowl, because for them, of course, the game has nothing to do with football. It’s all about money.

But then, isn’t everything about money these days?

The Super Bowl commercials sell for millions. I’m sure there are a few people who watch the Super Bowl just for the commercials, and couldn’t care less about who is playing. Then there is the group who don’t care who is playing either, because the Super Bowl is just an excuse to watch the very last football game of the year, get together with friends like it was Christmas all over again, and get drunk.

Then there are those who watch the Super Bowl because they actually care about the teams who are playing and scream at their TV’s all game long.

CBS, however, seems to think who actually plays makes a hige difference. They think the Colts and the Vikings would fetch the best ratings, so they are hoping the New York Jets lose.

Gee, and I was hoping they’d lose just cuz I don’t really like them.

