Call NOW 888-229-1414!

On January 12, a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 7.3 devastated the island of Haiti

Hot 96.3 and The American Red Cross of Central Indiana are asking for your help to support emergency relief and recovery efforts to help those people affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

Today from 6am til 6pm, The Hot 96.3 Haiti Relief Radiothon will take place, where Red Cross Volunteers are standing by right now at 1-888-229-1414 to take your donations to the American Red Cross!

Whatever you can give will go a long way in the relief effort…

Thank you for your generosity from the American Red Cross and Hot 96.3!

What could my gift actually buy?

$5 provides a water container to store clean drinking water

$10 provides a blanket that is appropriate to the climate and culture of the disaster-affected area

$25 provides a family of 5 with a kitchen set giving them the ability to cook and serve food (a disaster can destroy even the most basic family possessions and restoring family’s self-sufficiency is essential). This includes two cooking pots, a frying pan, bowls, plates, cups, and utensils.

$30 provides essential hygiene materials to 5 people for one month (ensuring adequate hygiene after a disaster is essential in promoting the health of those affected). This includes items like a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, body soap, laundry soap, toilet paper, sanitary pads, a razor and a towel.

$60 provides tarps, rope, wood and tools for a family of five to build a temporary shelter. (2 tarps, rope, hoe, machete, tin snips, handsaw, roofing nails, shovel, long nails, tie wire, claw hammer)

$100 provides a cooking set, hygiene pack, blankets, and water containers for one family of five following a disaster.

$500 provides a family tent for a family of 5

