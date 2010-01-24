Trina adopts a child

Allhiphop.com is reporting that Trina is getting more involved with the effort to help the millions of people in Haiti who were impacted by the devastating earthquake that has killed at least 200,000 people.

According to Trina, she’s trying to contribute more than money and/or other relief by adopting a child from Haiti.

Thousands of children lost their parents during natural disasters that have included flooding, hurricanes and now the massive earthquake.

“The tragic and untimely list of events that have happened in Haiti even before the recent ‘Earthquake’ have made me realized how blessed I am as a individual and I want to share that with a child that is a victim in this disturbing time,” Trina stated. “I would like to contribute on a higher level for more personal reasons in addition to being ready to raise/nurture a child; by being involved on a day to day bases,” Trina told AllHipHop.com.

Trina’s new album titled Amazin’ will be out later this year.

