Mase Makes Puff Release Him ON the Air!

(Source: XXlmag.com)

During an appearance with his group Dirty Money on an Atlanta radio station, Diddy was surprised by Mase, who arrived at the studio unannounced with requests to be released from his contract.

Neither initially made any reference on air to the unfinished business Mase had apparently showed up to settle, and it was apparent that Diddy was caught off guard by his appearance. Documented by the blog shuddup.com, Diddy however did walk over to Mase during a break to sign a document the Harlem-bred rapper later flashes to the camera. [Watch Below]

Back on the air, Puff explained what their exchange meant. “Just be clear [Mase] has the freedom to do whatever he want to do,” he said. “People have felt like our situation I may have stopped him or whatever, he can do whatever he wanna do. I’m tryna make sure everyone is crystal clear. If you want those Mase verses, getcha hustle on. He gotta slick tongue though, he’s a mean negotiator so you better come with that guap.”

After the show was over, Mase told the cameras, “Took me 10 years to get this paper work right here. I had to put this in UPS; I don’t want nothing to spill on it. I don’t even know what I’mma put out now. Oh my goodness. We good…I got my official papers right here from Puff Daddy. It was love. So I guess we don’t have no problems after all. I don’t even know how to take that. I ain’t used to Puff doing good stuff.”

