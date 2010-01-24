Nate Dogg in Therapy

For some reason or another the news about Nate Dogg’s two strokes since Jan. of 2008 was left on the cutting floor. For those of you that did hear about Nate Dogg , I’m sure you’d like to know how he’s doing.

Reports from Allhiphop.com suggest that Nate can now lift his head.

“He’s in therapy getting himself together, that’s all I can tell people,” Warren G. told HardKnock.tv. “I see him any and every time I want to. It’s hard when you have somebody that got two strokes, usually the person don’t make it. But he’s strong. He’s getting good therapy and he’s pulling out of it.”

Between collaborations with artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Fabolous and Warren G. and solo releases, Nate Dogg has sold close to 60 million records over the past 20 years.

Please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers.

