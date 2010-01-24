COLTS SUPER BOWL BOUND

The Indianapolis Colts are headed back to the Super Bowl, their second appearance in four years, after coming back from a 17-13 halftime deficit, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half to win 30-17, and avenge a week 16 loss to the New York Jets.

they now await the winner of tonight’s NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings to see who they face in Super Bowl 44.

