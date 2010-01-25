National
Home

Gary Coleman Arrested

Leave a comment

According to TMZ.com, Actor Gary Coleman arrested in Utah.

Actor Gary Coleman was arrested Sunday afternoon.  TMZ.com is reporting that the 41-year-old was apprehended by police in Santaquin, Utah on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. 

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim.  Coleman’s bail was set at one-thousand-725-dollars.  Coleman made headlines earlier this month when he was hospitalized after he suffered an apparent seizure.  The “Diff’rent Strokes” star was released a day after the January 6th incident, and was said to be feeling fine.

More Updates on this story soon…

Source: MetroNews

Gary Coleman , Santaquin Utah , TMZ.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close