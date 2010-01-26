Diddy's Son Get $360,000 Car For Birthday

Money might not buy love, but it will buy a six-figure Maybach for the teenaged son of a hip-hop superstar.

Thanks to his dad, hip-hop mogul and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, now Justin Dior Combs is the proud owner of a $360,000 luxury sedan.

His dad didn’t just throw Justin a huge, star-studded birthday party at the Manhattan club M2 Ultralounge on Saturday night. He also presented the youngster with a brand-new Maybach, wrapped in a red bow and parked outside the club.

The party, was filmed for the MTV reality show “My Super Sweet Sixteen,” featured performances by rappers Fabolous, Lil’ Kim, and Jim Jones. Cast members from “Jersey Shore” were also there to wish Justin a happy birthday.

In addition to the wheels, Diddy gave his son a check for $10,000, which Justin immediately donated to Wyclef Jean‘s charity Yele Haiti. And since the teenager doesn’t yet drive or have a license, Diddy provided him with a uniformed driver to escort the teen and his friends around Manhattan.

Also On Hot 96.3: