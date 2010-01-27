Elin Nordegren Hopes to Save Her Marriage Tiger

Elin Nordegren is hoping to save her marriage to Tiger Woods because she doesn’t want to raise their two children without a father.

“Elin wants a solid family life,” a Florida source tells PEOPLE. “She was a child of divorce and felt her dad slighted her. She absolutely does not want that to happen to Sam and Charlie. So she wants to keep her family together even if she and Tiger live together as friends instead of lovers.”

“Tiger wants to go back to being a golf star with major endorsements,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “He wants his clients, who have kids of their own, to think he is a good family man. He had hoped all along that his wife’s initial furor would die down so they could discuss the situation and behave rationally.”

Adds the insider, “Keeping the family together is very important to Tiger so he is doing whatever it takes to keep Elin from leaving him and taking the kids.” (Sam is 2, and Charlie is 11 months.)

If Nordegren does decides to continue the marriage, she would likely put on a happy face, take care of children and continue taking courses at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., while Woods would go back to playing golf and fulfilling his endorsement contracts, according to the insider

“Elin is as smart as a whip and a wonderful, caring mother,” the insider says. “She is a special kid, well educated and capable. But she could be lonely forever.”

During the past week, Nordegren, 30, reportedly visited her husband at the Gentle Path sexual addiction clinic in Hattiesburg, Miss., where he has been getting treatment.

During the middle of the six-week counseling session, a patient’s spouse is invited to visit for about a week, according to a former patient of the alcohol addiction section of the Hattiesburg clinic.

“This is the rough part where the patient has to admit to his wife that he [cheated],” the former patient tells PEOPLE.

Woods, according to a Florida insider, also wants to hold onto his family and will do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Source: People.com

