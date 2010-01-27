Was Tiger Woods Set Up?

As a golfer, Tiger Woods deals with plenty of traps on the golf course. Now, it appears his infidelity came to light after his wife posed as her famous husband to trap his mistress.

According to “The Daily Beast” website, Elin Nordegren used her husband’s cell phone to send a text message to Rachel Uchitel on Thanksgiving after finding a text to Uchitel that read, “You are the only one I’ve loved.” Nordegren allegedly texted, quote, “I miss you. When are we seeing each other again?”

After Uchitel wrote back, Nordegren reportedly called her rival directly. A shocked Uchitel reportedly uttered an expletive and hung up. Nordegren then allegedly began verbally attacking Woods, who locked himself in a bathroom.

“The Daily Beast” says Woods then sent Uchitel a text saying his wife knew of the affair, that he was packing his clothes and that the marriage was over. That’s when Nordegren allegedly grabbed a golf club and chased a barefooted Woods out of their Florida home. He apparently jumped into his SUV and sped away, but moments later crashed into a tree.

Woods had reportedly warned his wife on the day before Thanksgiving that the “National Enquirer” was about to expose his alleged affair with Uchitel, and added that the two were just friends.

He even put both on the phone together so Nordegren would be assured. Later, Nordegren confronted Woods about reports of a romantic encounter with Uchitel in Australia.

Source: MetroNews, The DailyBeast.com

Also On Hot 96.3: