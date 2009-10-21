Top 6 Hip-Hop & RnB Music Videos

Yea, you can watch music videos on the web or your i-phone but it’s just not the same as watching them on TV! Who plays music videos on TV? Indy’s Music Channel!

What Hip-Hop & RnB music videos are the viewers of IMC craving this week? Let’s “Run This Down!”

6. Jay Z “Run This Town”

5. Lil Boosie “Better Believe It”

4. Mullage “Trickin”

3. Pleasure P “Under

2. Mario “Break Up”

1. Drake “Forever”

Watch IMC on Channel 19 in Indianapolis and also on:

Brighthouse Digital Cable 165 in Carmel, Fortville, Hendricks County, Indianapolis, Lizton, Marion, IN (Grant County), Whitestown and Zionsville.

Comcast Digital 245 (Marion County)

Comcast Digital 425 (Hamilton County and Johnson County. IMC also has a folder on the Local On-Demand channel for Comcast)

Comming soon IMC will be on AT&T U-Verse.

More details and information are available at www.imc.tv

