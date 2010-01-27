Mary J Performs during Grammys for Haiti Relief

“The Queen of Hip Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are teaming up to build a “Bridge” for Haiti relief efforts at Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards. The singers are set to perform Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during a fundraising segment set to air during the GRAMMY telecast. Their performance will be available for purchase on iTunes with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross and the organization’s ongoing relief efforts in Haiti.

Following the GRAMMY presentation, downloads of the Blige-Bocelli collaboration will be available at iTunes.com/Target.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of “Bridge Over Troubled Water’s” GRAMMY wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Catch the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, January 31st at 8:00 p.m. on CBS TV.

Source: MetroNews

Also On Hot 96.3: