Alicia Keys Engaged?

Could wedding bells be ringing for singer Alicia Keys and music producer Swizz Beatz?

UsMagazine.com quotes sources who say the couple is engaged. Swizz Beatz reportedly proposed with a seven-karat engagement ring on January 24th, the day before Keys’ 29th birthday on Monday. A photo of the two walking hand-in-hand on a Hawaiian beach was snapped the same day. The picture shows Keys wearing a ring on her left-hand ring ringer.

Keys’ rep denies the engagement but sources say the singer “feels blessed” and “is thrilled.”

Her latest album, “The Element of Freedom,” is available now. Swizz Beatz is reportedly in the midst of divorcing his wife, singer wife, Mashonda.

Source: UsMagazine.com and MetroNews

