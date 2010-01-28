Angelina Thinks Brad Isn't "Pulling His Weight"

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not be splitting yet, but the new Us Weekly (on newsstands now) reports their relationship might not last much longer.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Jolie, 34, often feels she’s shouldering the parental burden of their six kids, Maddox, 8, Pax, 6, Zahara, 5, Shiloh, 3, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18 months.

“Angie felt like Brad wasn’t pulling his weight,” says an insider.

She’s “exhausted and has been overwhelmed” with the kids, adds another. “She has nannies, but she wants to do it herself. Her kids are all in different stages now, running around, needing attention.”

Jolie — whom one source describes as a “type A” who “runs the household” — is demanding on Pitt, 46, even down to the last detail, Us Weekly reports.

“She’ll yell at him when he makes the eggs too runny or burns something,” says a source, who points out how Pitt prides himself as “a Mr. Mom who loves to cook.”

Their spats have gotten so bad recently, one source notes, Pitt took to “calling her a bitch behind her back.”

