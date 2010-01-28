U.S. Donations To Haiti Relief Reach 500-Million

Americans have opened their wallets wide to help earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

The Indiana University Center on Philanthropy says pledges and donations to U.S. nonprofits have soared to more than 500-million dollars since the nation was shaken by the quake two weeks ago. “The Washington Times” reports the half-billion dollars in donations for Haitian relief surpasses the total given by Americans to victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Haiti’s close proximity to the United States and a swelling Haitian-American population here has helped the effort.

