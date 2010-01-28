Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Robin Thicke Confirmed For BET's Haiti Telethon

On the heels of last Friday’s highly-successful “Hope For Haiti Now” telethon, BET has announced that the network will produce a benefit show of its own.

“SOS Saving Ourselves: Help for Haiti” will take place on Friday, February 5th. The three-hour telethon will be hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Queen Latifah, and will air live from Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

Artists already scheduled to perform include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber. Additional names are expected to be named in the coming days.

Proceeds raised will be donated to Wyclef Jean’s Yele Haiti Foundation, C.A.R.E., and Project MediShare. Tickets to the benefit can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the American Airlines Arena box office.

“SOS Saving Ourselves: Help for Haiti” can be seen at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET, MTV, Vh1 and Centric.

Source: MetroNews

