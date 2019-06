Anyone born in the 60’s and 70’s knows something about the Black Panther Party. On February 17th, 1968, their leader Huey P. Newton was on trial for the shooting of some police officers. Back then the police in California and the United States Government were doing anything in their power to bring the party down. Check out this video made in protest to Huey P. Newtons trial:

