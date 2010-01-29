Video Exclusive: Usher – Hey Daddy

Check out Usher’s New Video “Hey Daddy” Good news for Usher fans. The R&B singer announced his new album titled “Raymond Vs. Raymond” will released March 30.

The album was supposed to be released last fall, but it was delayed several times. Two songs from the album have already hit radio stations. They are “Papers” and “Hey Daddy.”

Usher’s last album “Here I Stand” was released in 2008. It sold more than one million copies in the United States.

Source:EgyptSaidSo.com

