Chris Brown Tour Dates

CHRIS BROWN ANNOUNCES TOUR DATES!

A few hours after Rihanna posted her new single online, Chris Brown announced details for his “Fan Appreciation Tour.” Chris will perform in small, intimate venues in 19 cities starting on November 14 in Houston, Texas. The tour will wrap up on December 15 at the Nokia Theater in New York. Proceeds from Chris Brown’s tour will go to various charities including the Jenesse Center, a Los Angeles shelter for victims of domestic violence, and Best Buddies International which provides job training for developmentally disabled adults.

Here is the complete schedule for Chris Brown’s Fan Appreciation Tour:

»11/14 Houston @ House of Blues

»11/15 Dallas @ Palladium

»11/18 Los Angeles @ Avalon

»11/19 San Francisco @ The Fillmore

»11/22 Richmond, Virginia @ Landmark

»11/25 Detroit @ Royal Oak

»11/26 Chicago @ House of Blues

»11/29 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida @ Revolution

»12/1 Atlanta @ CenterStage

»12/4 Washington, D.C. @Warner Theater

»12/5 Providence, Rhode Island @ Lupo’s

»12/6 Boston @ House of Blues

»12/9 Sayreville, New Jersey @Starland

»12/11 Baltimore @ Sonar

»12/12 Wallingford, Connecticut @ Chevrolet Theater

»12/13 Philadelphia @ Electric Factory

»12/15 New York @ Nokia Theater