'Pants on the Ground' Guy — Grammy Bound

“General” Larry Platt‘s gripe with saggy bottoms has gotten the “American Idol” star all the way to the Grammys — dude’s gonna be performing on the red carpet.

TMZ spoke with Platt’s manager — a charming woman named Pinky — who told us the “Pants on the Ground” king will bust out his intoxicating anthem right before the awards show.

Unfortunately, the “General” is gonna have to find somewhere else to see the awards — Pinky tells us there are no plans to actually go inside.

Probably for the best, considering Lil Wayne and T-Pain are expected to be at the Grammys … gold teeth and all.

