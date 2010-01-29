Beyonce Featured on 60 Minutes

Sunday is shaping up to be a big night for pop superstar Beyonce. Not only is the “Single Ladies” singer nominated for a Grammy-best ten awards, she will also appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” prior to the televised ceremony.

The singer recently sat down with correspondent Steve Kroft and discussed the pitfalls of the music business, sexuality, and her drive to reach superstardom. The 28-year-old R&B diva tells Kroft that she feels fortunate she didn’t receive a lot of success all at once remarking, quote, “It’s something that I’ve worked at and worked at.” Thanks to her hard work and dedication, Beyonce has developed a well-respected reputation throughout the music world.

While the vocalist maintains an exemplary image, that doesn’t mean she’s afraid of tapping into her sexuality. She tells Steve Kroft, quote, “just because I had a sheltered upbringing doesn’t mean I haven’t been a woman. I’m a woman who had life experiences.” Watch Beyonce’s entire interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Following the broadcast, Beyonce will look to take home the Grammys for Album, Song and Record of the year.

Catch the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, January 31st at 8:00 p.m. on CBS TV.

Source:MetroNews

