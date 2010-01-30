Kanye West Banned Again, This Time from the Grammy Awards

It isn’t easy being an immature narcissist with the common sense of a hamster.

Last week, actor George Clooney and producers of the successful Haiti telethon banned troubled rapper/producer Kanye West from participating. At the time, a producer said, “Kanye has to make everything about himself. He will do anything to steal the spotlight and, well, this night it’s just not about him.”

It seems the Hollywood blacklisting of Kanye West continues: the Grammy winner didn’t receive any nominations or an invite to attend the Awards show.

The Grammy nominations themselves were a stern rebuke of West, after his lash-out at Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards, since his phenomenal album “808s and Heartbreaks” didn’t get any nods – which is unbelievable considering each of his last albums has not only been nominated for several awards, but all of them actually won the trophy for best rap album. Now, after releasing his most subtle and mature album, he gets no love. What else could be the reason except for an extended fallout from the Taylor Swift fiasco?

