The Game Answers Tila Tequila Accusation of Child Paternity

The Game has answered allegations made from celebrity Tila Tequila that he is the father of her unborn child.

Yesterday (January 29), Tequila posted dozens of Tweets on her Twitter page (twitter.com/officialTila) detailing the situation. Earlier in the day, both parties were speaking cordially with Tequila announcing she would be going to Game’s Dr. Dre studio session later that night.

Initially, the reality TV star/model flip-flopped of the rumors of Game’s paternity, denying it herself but posting conflicting information from other sources.

“Why do y’all think that @ihateGame is the father of my child??? I NEVER said anything about him! Why do ya’ll say that??? Lol,” she Tweeted before reposting a Game tweet stating “To My Unborn child (2Pac’s voice).”

The Game himself did a short interview on TMZ clarifying Tequila’s quotes, after additional statements from her detailed she was going to Game’s studio and his promise to take her shopping for baby clothes.

“I was actually in the studio thinking about the song Tupac made about his unborn child. My son’s mother is pregnant, so I’m in that lane,” Game explained. “I guess she took it and ran with it…Recently she was in the studio to mess with my boy Avante Rose. I didn’t see her, I was there with Dre. I wouldn’t use 50’s stick [to sleep with her]…I never seen her. But you know [the wrestler] Hunter Hearst Helmsley also goes by the Game, maybe she’s talking about him”

Following the video clip, Tequila was furious and Twitter-blasted Game as a deadbeat father and liar.

“Game not only lied to the world, to you guys, to me, but he also lied to his other baby mama which I didn’t know he had! So he fucked himself,” she chastised. “I was there all last night too and pictures on TMZ even show me leaving his studio at 6am!!! That’s a punk b***h there. COWARD. GAME=DEADBEAT DAD. Just wait. 9 months from now I’m gonna take the paternity test to PROVE IT. Game just fucked himself. SMH…”

Furthermore, Tequila boasted of making Game “relevant” again, and alleged he was calling her attempting to apologize.

At press time, Tequila is scheduled to appear on TMZ this Monday (February 1) to give her side of the situation.

