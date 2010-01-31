Who Shot Ya??? VH-1 To Revisit The Murders Of Tupac & Biggie

VH-1 will be the next outlet to take a stab and try and solve the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Launching their new half-hour series “Famous Crime Scene” on Friday, February 12th at 9 p.m., the first episode will take an in-depth look at the murders of Pac and Biggie which are still unsolved.

The additional six episodes will investigate the untimely deaths of Biggie Smalls, John Lennon, Anna Nicole Smith, Selena, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson.

Taking a different approach to the cases, VH-1 reveals while news accounts tell only part of the story, the network has rounded up the witnesses and investigators who were there to give viewers the intimate details from the initial 911 call to the investigators’ final determination to help piece together what really happened.

Using expert interviews and true-to-life reenactments, as well as advanced computer graphics, viewers will witness full recreations of these historic events. They’ll tour virtual crime scenes searching for clues and learn the science behind the investigators’ findings: ballistics, fingerprints, DNA evidence, toxicology, profiling and more.

