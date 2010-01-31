T.I. being sued

Already…fresh on the scene from his prison stint, now word on the street is that T.I. is being sued for copyright infringement.

Keep in mind that T.I. is currently in a halfway house after serving almost 8 months in a low security prison, after he was caught purchasing machine guns and silencers in October of 2008, but that isnt’ stopping an upcoming rapper that claims T.I.’s song was too close to his.

Filby, who is being represented by One LLP, claims a 2006 track sampled portions of a 2004 song he made titled Reverence.

He claims that the track was delivered to a number of industry insiders before reaching a representative at Relentless Management, a company that reportedly works with T.I.

In court documents, One LLP and Filby claimed that the tracks contain the “same harmonic” range and lawyers even presented documents that showed the song’s similarities scientifically.

According to reports, Filby seeks a trial by jury and all profits derived from the song, which was featured on T.I.’s hit album King.

I don’t know what song it is, but dang…for real.

Also On Hot 96.3: