Rio Radio Blog: BET Awards 2010

This was the 10th year of the BET awards, in years past; I had the privilege of going to witness it first hand.

This year’s event was one of the best shows I’ve seen BET produce. With Kanye’s “Power-ful” performance to Chris Brown’s salute to Michael Jackson (which I was hoping to see last year), the show was very entertaining and the performances were excellent. When you are at the Shrine Auditorium, during the show, you can not always hear the audio like everyone hears it Live on TV.

Seemed to me that Chris Brown found some redemption after making the comment “I have let you down before, I won’t do it again.” His stirring MJ performance really showed his talent and respect for MJ. I couldn’t even imagine his state of mind, when he broke down during his performance of “Man in the Mirror”. You can see it was an overwhelming emotion. See the video here from IndyHipHop.com

Queen Latifa was hilarious; her hosting talents really came to light during this year’s BET event. My favorite performance was Alicia Keys and Diddy’s (even though there was a little bit too much smoke for me (lol).

The one “let down” for me was Prince’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” salute. I loved the ladies’ performances but I was looking for “The Purple One” to hit the stage and rock it out.

Random Thoughts:

Why do I think of Dave Chappelle when Prince accepted his award?

Karl Kani? Really? No Fubu clothes around Mike? (lol)

Could the New Artists Get more than 60 seconds on camera??

Terrence and Rosci’s kiss shocked me… but it was a great stunt!

God Bless Naptown Nation!

Rio

