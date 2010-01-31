Red Carpet Ready: Grammy Awards 2010 Fashion Predictions

The Grammy style countdown has begun at BV! We are anxiously waiting to see what glamorous designs our favorite stars will be decked out in on the red carpet. It’s sure to be a battle of the babes as Beyoncé takes on Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for Album of the Year. With 10 Grammy nominations, Beyoncé will be on her A-game and we’re sure her Sasha Fierce persona will be on the scene to add some glamour and drama to the evening.

Grammy vet Mary J. Blige will also be vying for a statue Sunday night. We adore seeing the demure side of the nine time Grammy winner, who has tremendously evolved her style since she first graced the Grammy red carpet back in 1996. Blige has managed to balance both her urban and chic side by rocking beautifully-crafted sleeveless designs that allow her to show off her trademark tattoos and toned arms.

Take a peek at what we hope to see B’ and Mary wear this Sunday night.

Beyoncé: The Iconic Stylista

NOMINATION: Beyoncé leads the 52nd Grammy Awards, receiving 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for “I Am… Sasha Fierce”, Record of the Year for “Halo”, and Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

THE LOOK: We missed seeing Beyoncé on the Grammy red carpet in 2009. The curvaceous star opted to not attend since she was not nominated, and can you blame her? B’ took the time to take over the world with her Sasha Fierce alter ego that made every fashionista want to channel their own fabulous persona. With a designer red carpet rap sheet that includes the likes of Giorgio Armani, Versace and Elie Saab, you can bet B’ will go for a gown that will shake down Tinseltown.

OUR PICK: Count on Beyoncé going for the ‘wow’ factor donning this Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2010 couture gown. The figure-narrowing illusions on this gown will complement B’s curves and the show-stopping draping will keep all eyes on her.

Mary J. Blige: Soulful Sophistication

NOMINATION: Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for “Ifuleave” with Musiq Soulchild

THE LOOK: Hailing from the Big Apple, this Bronx beauty has a penchant for New York’s top designers including Michael Kors, Catherine Malandrino and Milly. The once over the top soul diva now goes for understated glamour that still showcases her urban edge.

