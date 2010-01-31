King of Pop to Receive 3D Tribute During Sunday's Grammy Awards

American Paper Optics, who is also the optical supplier for 3D DVD releases such as “Coraline 3D,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D” and most recently, “The Final Destination in 3D,” continues to push well beyond the “one billion 3D glasses distributed” mark. These billion plus specs have been distributed worldwide for multi-media promotions and events involving movies, magazines, television, web sites, theme park attractions, video games, and much more. APO mega-clients include Disney, National Geographic, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Warner Brothers, Crayola, Time Inc., TV Guide, VH-1, and Dreamworks.

American Paper Optics, LLC, the world leader in manufacturing paper 3D glasses, has no plans to slow down in 2010. With their massive manufacturing capabilities and specialized patented optics, APO was able to deliver the 14 million 3D anaglyph glasses to more than 1,700 Target stores in less than 3 weeks. CEO and founder, John Jerit, was even surprised at the quick turnaround by his production team. “I thought I’d seen it all with the 130 million 3D glasses we did for the Super Bowl in 90 days last year, but finishing 14 million glasses in 21 days is a manufacturing record for us.”

American Paper Optics has produced over 14 million pairs of 3D glasses for the Grammys, which are currently being distributed nationwide at Target stores. Viewers can get their free 3D Grammy glasses at nationwide Target stores through Jan. 31. The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 31, 2010 on CBS, 8pm ET/PT.

For more information about John Jerit and American Paper Optics, please visit www.3Dglassesonline.com.

Also On Hot 96.3: