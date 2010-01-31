Soulja Boy Tell'Em Lands Book Deal, Readies Teenage Millionaire

Young rapper Soulja Boy Tell’Em has his hands in everything these days. Aside from music and producing, he’s working on a cartoon, and recently, announced that he’s landed a book deal.

While details regarding the deal and book are scarce, the 19-year-old rapper made the announcement via his Twitter page (@SouljaBoyTellEm).

He posted a photo of the book’s possible cover, which he says will be called Teenage Millionaire.

“I think any teenager who becomes a multi-millionaire at the age of 16 should give insight on how he did it, whether he’s a rapper or not,” Soulja Boy said.

The book is likely to detail Soulja Boy’s rise to the top, via his utilization of the Internet.

Stay tuned…

On the music side of things, the rapper is prepping his third solo album, The DeAndre Way, which he recently said will be completed in the coming weeks.

