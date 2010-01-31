Nicki Minaj dating Diddy's son?

Diddy’s son Justin celebrated his 16th birthday in true Bad Boy style.

The birthday boy enjoyed performances from Fabolous, G-Dep (WORD???), Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and his date for the evening, Nicki Minaj. Justin partied with the likes of Teyana Taylor, Heavy D, and many more.

What did Justin receive for his birthday?

$300k Maybach (yeah, I’m hating), and a $10k donation made in his name to Yele Haiti.

The party was filmed for an upcoming episode of MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16.”

Check out pics and video from the party below.