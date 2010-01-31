Is Kelis Auditioning For Avatar 2?

You’ve got to check out these pics and hear new music to go along with the confusion. Kelis must be going through something, ( or at least I hope), because she showed up at the first annual Data Awards on Friday night looking like she just came from an audition for the forthcoming sequel to Avatar.

Poor Nas. Literally and figuratively. Kelis probably used those paternity checks to pay for this costume.

Check out new music from Kelis which I hope none of the child support helped to produce.

And check out these crazy pics: