Miss Virginia Becomes Miss America 2010

22-year-old Caressa Cameron of Fredericksburg, Virginia has become the seventh Black woman in history to be named Miss America.

The Virginia Commonwealth University student took home the crown Saturday beating out Miss California, Miss Tennessee, Miss Louisiana and Miss Kentucky for the title and a $50,000 scholarship.

Her win came as a surprise to some considering that Rush Limbaugh was judging the competition.

Her platform will be on AIDS education.

Other previous Black Miss America’s include Vanessa Williams who was replaced by another Black woman, Suzette Charles.

Following that Debbye Turner was crowned followed by Marjorie Vincent, Kimberly Aiken, Erika Harold and Ericka Dunlap.

Congratulations to her.

Can you believe she’s only the seventh Black Miss America in history?